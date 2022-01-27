Deep Learning Chip Market Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead.

Lack of skilled professionals to manage Artificial Intelligence and fully automated systems at the same time is expected to hamper growth of the global deep learning chip market over the forecast period.

Market intelligence study on the Deep Learning Chip market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Deep Learning Chip market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others.

Important the study on Deep Learning Chip market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

The Global Deep Learning Chip Report is a panoramic study of the overall Deep Learning Chip market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Deep Learning Chip market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Deep Learning Chip market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Deep Learning Chip industry

Major companies operating in the Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

Applications of graphics processing unit (GPU) to develop deep learning chip has been increasing as GPU can simultaneously compute, and this is a key factor driving revenue growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the system-in-package (SIP) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption to develop deep learning chips as system-in-package offers benefits such as at the level of printed circuit board (PCB).

In terms of market share, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics devices.

Increasing deep learning applications including for signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining among various industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare in countries in North America is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in North America.

The research study gives a comprehensive analysis of the Deep Learning Chip market with the help of several analytical tools and helps identify and capitalize on the growth prospects existing in the Deep Learning Chip Market. It also offers accurate insights into the prevalent business strategies. The market overview gives growth estimations based on historical analysis and a detailed evaluation of the gross revenue, demand and supply dynamics, volume, market share, pricing structure, and profit margin for each market segment. The regional analysis takes into consideration the overall sales and CAGR to underline the leading companies in each regional market based on product types and product applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market on the basis of chip type, technology, end-use, and region.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Product research:

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Deep Learning Chip market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.

Research Methodology - Deep Learning Chip Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts for compiling the report on the global Deep Learning Chip market is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the market-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts for the global marble market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed market stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. Based on the data obtained through interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the global Deep Learning Chip market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, market association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the global Deep Learning Chip market.

Reasons to buy this report:

It evaluates a comprehensive structure and overview of the Deep Learning Chip Industry.

It provides accurate insights into critical factors like drivers and constraints, growth rate, value, volume, Deep Learning Chip market share, and overall revenue.

It studies the growth prospects, challenges, drivers and restraints operating in the market.

It allows the reader to understand the Deep Learning Chip market competition by assessing the top vendors, with elaborate company profiles, gross revenue, profit margin, import-export status, and global market share.

It brings to light the pricing structure, demand and supply dynamics, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis to support the formulation of lucrative business strategies.

It lists the data sources referred to during the study, detailed research methodology and other vital findings.

