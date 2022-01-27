Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report titled “Global Li-Fi Market Share and Forecast to 2027” offered by Emergen Research offers a bird’s eye view of the market to present a projected growth rate of the industry in the coming years.

According to latest Updates, Global Li-Fi Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14,913.3 Million by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is a primary factor expected to drive growth of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period.

The research report is an investigative study of the Li-Fi market that offers crucial information pertaining to the market size and market share of the sector on a global scale. The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Li-Fi market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others.

Key market players include Oledcomm SAS, Panasonic Corporation, Signify Holding B.V., Velmenni OÜ, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi Limited, Fsona Networks Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lucibel SA, and VLNComm Inc.

In November 2019, LocusLabs, Inc. was acquired by Acuity Brands, Inc. Through this acquisition, Acuity Brands will strengthen its expertise in indoor mapping and location-based services.

Growing demand for highly secure network systems in various industries is expected to further propel global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for indoor networking in the retail industry globally is another factor expected to boost growth of the global Li-Fi market growth over the forecast period.

The report is further furnished with the latest happenings of the Li-Fi market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The report covers the analysis of the dynamic changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic and offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its key segments.

However, high implementation cost of Li-Fi systems is a key factor expected to restrain adoption of Li-Fi systems, thereby hampering global Li-Fi market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from The Report

Increasing LED implementation in various industries is driving revenue growth of the LED segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 70.4% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the indoor networking segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising application of Li-Fi-based indoor networking systems in healthcare, retail, and education sectors.

Based on end-use, the retail segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Li-Fi technology in retail sector to enhance shopping experience.

The research carries out an in-depth analysis of the latest projects undertaken by the companies and also offers details on the viability of the projects. The report provides an extensive outlook of the industry with regard to the essential elements. The report also offers an industry-wide analysis based on detailed market segmentation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Li-Fi market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Photo-Detector

LEDs

Microcontroller

Optical Sensing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Underwater Communication

Standalone Tracker

Indoor Networking

Smartphone

Advance Tracker

Location-Based Services

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Retail

Automotive

Government

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

S.

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

