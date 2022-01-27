IoT in Agriculture market size will be worth USD 27.22 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing global population, coupled with the rising demand for food in the developing countries, are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IoT in Agriculture market size will be worth USD 27.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating IoT based technologies in agricultural practices.

Increasing adoption of the crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Major Key Companies:

Agco Corporation

Deere and Company

GEA Group

Trimble Inc.

Agjunction

Raven Industries

Antelliq

Delaval

Ponsse

CropMetrics LLC

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2019, Raven Industries announced to acquire majority ownership of the DOT autonomous platform. The acquisition will accelerate the development of precision agricultural technology from semi to fully autonomous solutions.

Hardware held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2019 as it enhances crop productivity and quality.

Livestock monitoring is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. It helps the farmers lower labor costs and prevents the spread of diseases among the cattle.

Regional Analysis of the IoT in Agriculture Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Increasing adoption of IoT based technologies in greenhouses has made them technologically advanced as they eliminated human-intervention and made the processes more cost-effective. The IoT sensors powered by solar energy help minimize water consumption and monitor the greenhouse state precisely in real-time.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing global population and the increasing requirement for food in the developing countries.

Elements analyzed in the report:

The Global IoT in Agriculture Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies.

