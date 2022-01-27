Hypersonic Technology Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing focus on new and more advanced technologies in various developed countries to strengthen defense capabilities and develop weapons of higher precision and better capabilities is a trend in the market.

The latest study conducted by Emergen Research, titled ‘Hypersonic Technology market size reached USD 6.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The report delineates the pivotal aspects of this market, shedding light on the most prominent market growth possibilities and challenges.

Hypersonic missiles that has been developed and tested by the US, Russia, and China can attack multiple targets and with higher precision than conventional missiles, and can also carry nuclear warhead.

The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global Hypersonic Technology market. The market size estimation and forecasts have been detailed in this report.

Major companies included in the market report are BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Reaction Engines Limited, MBDA Missile Systems, Hermeus Corporation, Velontra LLC, and Dynetics Inc.

Hypersonic missiles are exposed to high temperature and stress due to high speed and therefore it is imperative to develop materials that can withstand under such conditions in order to improve effectiveness and precision of missiles.

The global health crisis has led to dramatic changes in the market, significantly disrupting the Hypersonic Technology industry. It has subsequently affected the industry’s supply chains and made prices of and the demand for the product highly volatile.

However, market experts believe that the global Hypersonic Technology market will regain traction in the post-COVID era. The report further delivers preliminary and future COVID-19 impact assessments of the Hypersonic Technology market.

Geographical Backdrop:

The global Hypersonic Technology market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Hypersonic Technology market across major geographies.

North America is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate among other regional markets in the global hypersonic technology market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to robust presence of companies engaged in developments in hypersonic technologies such as BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others in countries in the region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2021, BAE Systems plc announced investment of an additionally USD 5 million under Project Javelin, which is aimed at designing and developing hypersonic technologies in Australia.

Hypersonic glide vehicle segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference owing to cost-effectiveness and capability of delivering multiple warheads with better precision.

Military segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of increasing geopolitical conflicts and developed countries fortifying defense capabilities with more to advanced military weapons.

Emergen Research has segmented global hypersonic technology market on the basis of launch mode, range, type, end-use, and region:

Launch Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Air Launch

Surface Launch

Sea Launch

Submarine Launch

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Short Range

Medium Range

Intermediate Range

Intercontinental Range

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Missiles

Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles

Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

Hypersonic Glide Vehicle

Hypersonic Spaceplanes

