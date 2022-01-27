Australia & New Zealand Surgical & Respiratory Mask Market is expected to reach US$ 203.8 Mn by 2028 | 3M Company

Australia & New Zealand Surgical & Respiratory Mask Market

Surgical masks are medical products that are used to cover nose and mouth during surgical procedures.

Australia & New Zealand Surgical & Respiratory Mask Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

Australia & New Zealand surgical and respirator masks market is estimated to account for US$ 160.7 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 203.8 Mn by the end of 2027.

Australia & New Zealand Surgical and Respirator Masks Market: Drivers

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving growth of Australia & New Zealand surgical and respirator masks market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affected 5354 people in Australia & New Zealand as of March 2020.

Additionally, rise in number of surgical procedures is again expected to support growth of the market. For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia.

Surgical mask held dominant position in Australia & New Zealand surgical and respirator masks market in 2019, accounting for 85.8% share in terms of value, followed by respiratory mask.

Lack of product availability is expected to restrict growth of the market. Product visibility is limited in both countries, due to long-term agreements among suppliers and manufacturers. This has created entry barriers for other international players that are operating in the medical supplies market from entering into collaborations.

Moreover, the number of disposable medical product suppliers in Australia and New Zealand is low, which restrict product differentiation and restrains the market growth.

Australia & New Zealand Surgical and Respirator Masks Market: Opportunities

Growing government concerns regarding health and safety of people in Australia and New Zealand and expanding share contribution of Australia to the overall pharmaceuticals industry provide opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to invest in both countries in the next five to six years. Australia and New Zealand provide supportive environment for commercialization and development of medical devices, resulting rise in investments by foreign players in this market. This is resulting is significant growth of medical supplies segment and healthcare industry as a whole in A & NZ.

Expanding distribution network is a major concern for players operating in the market. This has created high demand for surgical and respirator masks has increased in the recent past. This could revolutionize the overall healthcare industry in Australia and New Zealand.

Market Trends/Key Takeaways

In Australia, healthcare expenditure in private hospitals is higher than that of public hospitals. For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, expenditure in private hospitals increased by 4.5% between 2012-13 and 206-2017 compared to 3.3% between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 in public hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to acute shortage of surgical and respirator masks. In March 2020, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that consideration can be made to use N95 respirators beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf life for care of patients with COVID-19, tuberculosis, measles, and varicella.

Australia & New Zealand Surgical and Respirator Masks Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players engaged in Australia & New Zealand surgical and respirator masks market include, 3M Company, WPT Nonwovens, Smith & Nephew Plc., Halyard Healthcare Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries, and Ansell Healthcare LLC.

Australia & New Zealand Surgical and Respirator Masks Market: Key Developments

Key players focused on adopting agreement and partnership strategies to increase their market share. For instance, in March 2020, 3M Company partnered with Ford Motor Company to increase the production of 3M’s powered air purifying respirators, or PAPRs to help meet a surge in demand for personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

