Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2020-2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidences of healthcare data breaches is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation.

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks. Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector. Evolving blockchain technology has the potential to overcome the challenges faced by the healthcare institutions with solutions such as decentralized storage, smart contracts, and cryptography, to enhance data protection while upholding precision and averting unauthorized access.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Blockchain in Healthcare space

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/62

The Blockchain in Healthcare Market report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key participants in the Blockchain in Healthcare market include: IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

By type, permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

By application, claims adjudication and billing is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 64.9% in the forecast period. It assists healthcare settings to manage duplication process and inappropriate filing. Moreover, it improves and assists in the management of accidental billing faults and uncertain transactions. Thus, it helps in improving the transparency, efficiency, and fast processing of claims.

By end-users, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the blockchain in healthcare market in 2019. The increasing threat of data theft by hackers and rising incidences of counterfeit drugs are among the significant factors encouraging companies to adopt the blockchain technology.

Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

The report further divides the Blockchain in Healthcare market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Blockchain in Healthcare market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Blockchain in Healthcare market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-healthcare-market

Understanding the market size

The size of the Blockchain in Healthcare market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Blockchain in Healthcare report.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Blockchain in Healthcare industry for the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Blockchain in Healthcare market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Blockchain in Healthcare market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Blockchain in Healthcare market?

Proceed to Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/62

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Green Hydrogen Market, By Technology https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-hydrogen-market

Top 10 Companies Offering Mass Notification Systems Solutions https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-offering-mass-notification-systems-solutions

Agricultural Robots Market Size https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robots-market

Metaverse Market Share https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-metaverse-market

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-testing-inspection-and-certification-market

Biomaterials Market By Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market

Emulsifiers Market By Product Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.