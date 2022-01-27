Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Size will be worth USD 1,566.7 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes are among some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 1,566.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rise in deployment of non-invasive home-based monitoring systems is fueling market revenue growth.

Hemodynamic monitoring devices help in monitoring blood volume, ECG, heart rate, blood gas analysis, blood pressure, central venous pressure, temperature, and oxygen perfusion/peripheral venous oxygen saturation. These devices are also useful in monitoring patients in critical care units after surgery. Significant increase in the number of surgeries and new hospitals being built in developing countries are other major factors driving market growth.

Growing trend of hospital system digitalization and integration of monitoring devices with computers is gaining traction across developing as well as developed countries, which is propelling market revenue growth. Integrated systems allow critical care unit personnel to view various parameters of patients using a single machine. This makes the whole procedure easier for hospital staff and reduces chance of errors.

Asia Pacific market revenue growth is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high demand for monitoring devices from China, India, and Japan. Rising prevalence of diabetes in countries in the region and increasing government funding and support to improve and enhance the healthcare sector are some key factors driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monitors

Disposables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics and ambulatory care centers

Home care settings

