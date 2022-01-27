Neuromodulation Devices Market To Witness A Savoury Growth At A CAGR Of 15.0% Between 2022 to 2028

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation devices are transplantable medical devices that offer treatment solutions to some chronic ailments by medication or electrical stimulation.

Neuromodulation Devices Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Neuromodulation devices are transplantable medical devices that offer treatment solutions to some chronic ailments by medication or electrical stimulation. On the basis of the type of disorders they help to control and the type of nerves associated with them, neuromodulation equipment is divided into five main technologies, as: gastric electric stimulation devices, sacral nerve stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices and spinal cord stimulation devices.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Drivers

The global neuromodulation devices market is likely to grow in the near term due to the rising rate of neurological disorders. For example, as per the Alzheimer's Association, by 2020, approximately 5.8 million people over 65 in the US will be living with Alzheimer's dementia.

Furthermore, the growing older public is likely to help the market growth. For example, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. older public is likely to hit 77 million by 2034.

In 2019, North America led the global neuromodulation devices market considering 58.6% of the value, then Europe and Asia Pacific, sequentially.

The size of the global neuromodulation devices market is valued at US$ 9,298.7 Million in 2020 and during estimated period (2020-2027) it is likely to reach the value of US$ 24,768.8 Million with CAGR of 15.0%.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Restraints

The global neuromodulation devices market growth will be obstructed by aftereffects and risks related with the utilization of neuromodulation equipment. Neuromodulation implanting surgery has some aftereffects on the body like nausea and allergies. Due to the electrical impulses Neuromodulation devices generate, they also carry some risks. This device can damage blood vessels and nearby nerves, as in the case of a VNS pacemaker, it can damage the jugular vein, neck artery, and vagus nerve.

Furthermore, the availability of alternative treatment procedures like other surgeries (i.e. Pallidotomy) and drugs is also likely to limit the growth of the market.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Opportunities

Appointing the production of neuromodulation equipment is likely to provide profitable growth chances for market players. The development of neuromodulation equipment involves production and marketing costs. Market players can pick for appointing to manufacture neuromodulation devices.

Furthermore, Research and Development in neuromodulation is also likely to help the market growth. For example, researchers at Shandong Jianzhu University in China offered an advanced digital hippocampal spinal neural network in April 2020, to simulate mammalian cognitive systems and perform neuroregulatory dynamics.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Key Takeaways

Some of the products on the market are remembered. LivaNova announced the recall of the insertable vagus nerve stimulation SenTiva generator system in December 2019 following a report of 14 reset errors that stopped the delivery of therapy.

Favourable reimbursement conditions in Europe are also emerging in the market. For example, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. approved for Status 1 reimbursement in February 2020 from a German company for the Axonics r-SNM system, the next generation rechargeable insertable neurostimulator, hospital compensation system.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Regulations

Medical devices are classified into three classes according to their risk ratio: Class I, Class II and Class III.

Most neurological devices are segmented as Class II (moderate risk) or Class III (high risk) devices.

Class II devices count blood clot recovery, aneurysm clips, and neurostimulators.

Class III devices count deep brain stimulants and medical equipment for the brain tumor therapy.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market focus on approving and launching novel products to enlarge their product portfolio. For example, Neuronetics Inc., a professional medical technology company solution for the psychiatric diseases therapy, received the Breakthrough Device designation in March 2020 from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Neurostar Advanced Therapy System for the bipolar depression therapy.

Likewise, Bioness Inc. approved by CE Mark in January 2020, for its StimRouter Neuromodulation System for the faecal incontinence therapy, over Europe.

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Device Type, the Global Neuromodulation Devices Market is segmented into:

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices

On the basis of Application, the Global Neuromodulation Devices Market is segmented into:

Pain Management

Neurological and Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Metabolism & GIT Management

Incontinence Management

Others

On the basis of End-user, the Global Neuromodulation Devices Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Center

Others

On the basis of Region, the Global Neuromodulation Devices Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Global Neuromodulation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global neuromodulation devices market are Uroplasty, Integer Holdings Corporation, Nevro, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic plc, Neuronetics Inc., LivaNova, Bioness Inc., ShiraTronics Inc., and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

