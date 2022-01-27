Global Green Mining Market is estimated to reach value of USD 15.90 Billion by 2027, according to Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing emphasis on sustainable development and rising adoption of eco-friendly mining worldwide are major factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Green Mining market size is estimated to reach value of USD 15.90 Billion by 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Surface mining is often preferred over underground mining by mining companies due to several reasons. The surface mining technique is less expensive; it is also a safe method of mining. Surface mining comprises five sub-types, including strip mining, open-pit mining, dredging, high-wall mining, and mountaintop removal.

The Global Green Mining Market report comprises of vital details of the Green Mining business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the Green Mining market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors.

Open-pit mining is the most commonly used surface mining technique. The pit or hole in open-pit mining is created by blasting through explosives and drilling. The open-pit mining is mostly used to extract gravel, sand, and even rock. Dredging is the process of extracting minerals from water bodies such as lakes, rivers, and oceans.

During the forecast period, increasing demand for surface mining techniques is likely to drive the green mining market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global green mining market based on mining technique, technology, and region as follows:

Mining Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Surface Mining Technique

Underground Mining Technique

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Water Reduction

Power Reduction

Emission Reduction

Fuel & Maintenance Reduction

Others

Regional Analysis of the Green Mining Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is a major market for green mining. Rise in the number of awareness projects for environment protection are creating a positive impact among consumers are now shifting their demands for the products made from green mining method. . The U.S. is expected to hold a substantial share of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the market are availability of cost-effective methods for mining, rise in pollution level, and increase in the need for maintaining the ecological balance.

Key players operating in the market are BHP Billiton, TATA Steel, Anglo American, Glencore, Dundee Precious, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, and Doosan Infracore

The Global Green Mining Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2019, TATA Steel completed the acquisition of Bhushan Energy (India). The National Company Law Tribunal approved the acquisition plan. This acquisition would help TATA steel maintain its reputation globally.

Power reduction is the most preferable technology in green mining. Improving the energy efficiency of comminution is essential for the mining organizations which want to stay in the competitive global market. The power reduction segment is projected to register a growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period.

