Gooseberry Market 2021 Research By Growth Strategy and Industry Innovation Study to 2030

Gooseberry Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2021-2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gooseberryis a nutrient-rich fruitthat is beneficial for well-being and health. Its health benefits can be attributed to the high vitamin C content present in it. In addition, it has high fiber and low calories, and is rich in antioxidants. Gooseberries are a healthy choice to include in the diet as snacks or even as a flavorful addition to meals.

The global gooseberry market is at the early growth stage. In addition, the competition among market players at this stage is intense in the market. It is thus expected that the gooseberry products market will grow extensively during the forecast period.

Gooseberries are similar to grapes in size and flavor, and have translucent skin. They vary in color and can be white, yellow, green, and red. They are predominantly indigenous to a few parts of the world, as they are not cultivated and are rather naturalized. They can be categorized by three varieties, which include Ribes Uva-Crispa (European Gooseberries), Ribes Hirtellum (North America Gooseberries), and Phyllanthus Emblica (Indian Gooseberries). In India, gooseberries are popularly known as amla.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The demand for gooseberry and its products is expected to witness an upward surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers are opting for immunity-boosting supplements, which is the keyfactor augmenting the demand for gooseberries.

Furthermore, the demand for plant-based products is increasing during this period.

Owing to halt in the import–export activities around the globe, the growth of the gooseberry market has been negatively impacted.

The disruption in the supply chain, logistics slowdown, and shutting down of various manufacturing units are creating production and supply issues.

To cope up with the current situation, players operating in this market are trying to strengthen their online presence.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Gooseberryand its products offer many health benefits, as they acts as a rich source of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. For instance, gooseberries help in boosting immunity, controlling diabetes, aiding digestion, preventing cardiac diseases, boosting liver health, improving metabolic activity, reducing menstrual discomfort, relieving diarrhea & dysentery, improving appetite, maintaining gut health, lowering cholesterol, and fighting against common cold & cough, which significantly boost their demand, globally. Furthermore, gooseberryacts as a diuretic (increases volume & frequency of urination), anti-aging agent, and is beneficial for eye care and hair growth.Furthermore, it aidsin preventing skin problems such as acne, pimples, and blemishes. Thus, all these benefits offered by gooseberry with almost negligible side effects drive the growth of the global market. Wide application of gooseberries in ayurvedic medicines and supplements propelsthe market growth. Along with this growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of gooseberries and their products drive their sales volume. Furthermore, increase innumber of organized retail stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores; availability of ready-to-eat packaged food &beverages; and extensive product portfolio contribute toward the growth of the global gooseberry market.

The expansionof e-commerce market and consumer shift towardonline shopping are the opportunities that are paving way for the growth of gooseberry market. This is attributed to the fact that online retailing supports both B2B & B2C operations, easy accessibility to the internet, and hassle-free shopping experience.

However, the market for gooseberries and its products is facing high competition from the existing players and also from other superfruits and superfruit-based products. In this case, aggressive marketing strategies can prove beneficial for boosting the sales of the gooseberries.

Key Players: BioMax Life Sciences, Taj Agro, Innophos, Patanjali Ayurved, The Himalaya Drug Company, Taiyo Kagaku, Bemis, Amcor, Dabur, and Berry Plastics

