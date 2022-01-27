Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Size, Analysis and Trends by 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

January 27, 2022 - A new research report has been added by Emergen Research, that offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fingerprint Sensors Market.

Fingerprint Sensors market size is forecasted to be worth USD 10.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of fingerprint biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The report covers the rapidly changing market scenario and offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the Fingerprint Sensors market. The research report is furnished with data validated from the experts, along with an analysis of the historical data. It also discusses growth prospects, industry facts, sales figures, distribution channels, competitive landscape analysis, market shares, gross margin, key regions, demand trends, and developments, among others.

Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a substantial impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Honeywell Commercial Security

Axis Communications

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

FLIR Systems

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions

NEC

Nice Systems

Huawei Technologies

Hanwha Techwin

CP Plus

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2020, TCL and China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT) revealed their recent development of a new full-screen single-point in-display fingerprint technology for the LCD screens. This new fingerprint sensor is also said to have an ultra-high fingerprint recognition rate that is supposed to reach the level offered by the existing OLED displays with under-display fingerprint sensors and even could have the potential to surpass it.

The ultrasonic fingerprint recognition sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 19.2% during the projected period with an extensive implementation in the smartphone industry owing to higher accuracy & precision in a sonic-pulse wave-based three-dimensional fingerprint image sensing system.

Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Ultrasonic

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail and E-commerce

Human Resource

Healthcare

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Minutiae-based Matching

Pattern Matching

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Unimodal Biometric Systems

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides an extensive regional analysis of the market. The segmentation offers insights into the sales network and distribution channels, sales analysis, profit margins, volume chain analysis, and region-wise market size. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key geographical regions as well as their countries.

The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

