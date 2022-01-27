Solar Vehicle Market Size, Revenue, Regional Share and Trends Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing R&D activities for the production of more efficient and technologically advanced solar vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- solar vehicle market size was USD 290.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,899.7 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental degradation due to impact of air pollution and depleting fossil fuel resources. In addition, initiatives focused on shifting away from non-renewable and more eco-friendly energy resources is another key factor driving market growth.

Increasing spending capacity and rising sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles is rapidly becoming a major concern, especially in rapidly developing economies. Stringent norms by regulatory bodies to control carbon emission levels from conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles is having a positive impact on vehicle manufacturers globally. An increasing number of major automotive manufacturers are focusing on research and development in solar power energy systems and steady introduction of new and more advanced solar-powered vehicles has become a growing trend in the market. OEMs are increasingly investing in production of more efficient, advanced, and cost-effective solar vehicles to meet the growing demand and interest in such energy efficient vehicles. High initial cost currently however is a major factor impacting demand for advanced solar-powered vehicles, and this is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going forward.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Solar Vehicle space

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/535

The Solar Vehicle Market report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key participants in the Solar Vehicle market include: Sono Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Venturi Automobiles, and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2020, a three-year partnership was signed between Centrica and Volkswagen. The partnership is expected to deliver domestic charging points for new electric vehicle owners.

The monocrystalline segment accounted for largest revenue share among the solar panel type segments in 20 High efficiency of monocrystalline panels due to high purity of monocrystalline silicon is expected to continue to drive demand for monocrystalline solar panels in the production of solar vehicles.

The lithium-ion segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. The high energy density, good high-temperature performance, excellent specific energy, and low self-discharge rate of lithium-ion batteries are properties driving revenue growth of the lithium-ion batteries segment.

The passenger cars segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the solar vehicle market in 2020. Increasing investment by OEMs in research and development for production of more cost-effective solar vehicles is a factor driving demand for solar-powered passenger cars.

Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

The report further divides the Solar Vehicle market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Solar Vehicle market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global solar vehicle market on the basis of solar panel, battery type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and region:

Solar Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Lead Carbon

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars

Electric Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Solar Vehicle market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-vehicle-market

Understanding the market size

The size of the Solar Vehicle market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Solar Vehicle report.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Solar Vehicle industry for the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Solar Vehicle market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Solar Vehicle market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2021-2028?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Solar Vehicle market?

Proceed to Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/535

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Green Hydrogen Market, By Technology https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-hydrogen-market

Top 10 Companies Offering Mass Notification Systems Solutions https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-offering-mass-notification-systems-solutions

Agricultural Robots Market Size https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robots-market

Metaverse Market Share https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-metaverse-market

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-testing-inspection-and-certification-market

Biomaterials Market By Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market

Emulsifiers Market By Product Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.