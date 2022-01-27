Global Application Performance Monitoring Market size is expected to reach USD 15.40 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study of the Global Application Performance Monitoring Market by Emergen Research, offers insightful data about the market size and market trends inclusive of factors and elements impacting the market growth. The study offers a panoramic view of the industry with key outcomes and market data validated and verified by the industry professionals.

Application Performance Monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 15.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research., Rising adoption of APM solutions by SMEs and large enterprises is among the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global application performance monitoring market

Some major components of application performance monitoring solutions are runtime application architecture, business transactions, real user monitoring, component monitoring, and analytics and reporting.

The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Application Performance Monitoring market and its key segment. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Application Performance Monitoring market and offers revenue estimations in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Real user monitoring or end-user experience monitoring is a process that enables organization to respond to application faults and rectify the problem efficiently. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. Increasing investment in technological advancements and robust presence of key companies are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report gives a comprehensive report offering beneficial data about the competitive landscape of the Application Performance Monitoring market and covers key details of the key companies along with their revenue contribution, financial standing, profit margins, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, and other key elements.

The following companies have been profiled in the report:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Dynatrace LLC.

Broadcom

IBM Corporation

AppDynamics

Microsoft

Dell

Riverbed Technology

Splunk Inc.

and New Relic Inc.

Market Segment:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

ApplicationOutlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Synthetic Monitoring

End-User Monitoring

Mobile Monitoring

Others

End-UseOutlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Application Performance Monitoring Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Report:

The report covers Application Performance Monitoring business overview, product portfolios, market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns

The report covers different business expansion strategies undertaken by prominent players to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape

The report covers an extensive 8-year analysis of the Application Performance Monitoring market

Extensive analysis of the key elements like drivers, restraints, limitations, opportunities, and threats

