Global 8K Technology Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast by 2028

Growing availability of various products to empower 8K content creation is expected to further propel global 8K technology market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8K Technology market size is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report is primarily targeted at the 8K Technology industry participants and stakeholders that can capitalize on the contents of this report and make informed business decisions during the forecast period.

The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global 8K Technology market.

The market size estimation and forecasts have been detailed in this report. The authors have studied the historical background of the 8K Technology market, keeping in mind the organic and inorganic growth prospects and threats for the market. Thus, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size for the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Increasing technological advancements in televisions and monitors to improve visual experience is supporting high sales of these products and driving revenue growth of the television segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 53.4% over the forecast period.

Among the resolution segments, the 7680 x 4320 resolution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global 8K technology market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing usage of 7680 x 4320 resolution in 8K televisions.

In terms of revenue, the entertainment segment is expected to lead due to increasing adoption of 8K technology in the film industry to ensure better picture quality and enhance viewer experience.

In September 2020, JVCKENWOOD Corporation upgraded the native 4K and 8K e-shift projectors through a significant output enhancement, which dynamically changes HDR to the unique home theatre setting.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 8K technology market on the basis of product, resolution, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Projector

Television

Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD)

Quantum Dot Liquid Crystal Displays (QD-LCD)

Micro-LED

Monitor & Notebook

Camera

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

7680 x 4320

8192 x 8192

8192 x 5120

8192 x 4320

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitality

Education

Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Sports

Entertainment

Major Companies Listed

Dell Technologies Inc.

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Canon Inc.

BOE Japan Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sharp Corporation

com LLC

JVCKENWOOD Corporation.

Geographical Backdrop:

Due to high presence of domestic and international market players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and BOE Japan Co., Ltd. in countries in Asia Pacific, the market in the region is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market during the forecast period.

The global 8K Technology market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global 8K Technology market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.