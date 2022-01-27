Injection Molded Plastics Market is Projected to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR by 2027 | DOW Chemicals , Exxon Mobil Corporation

Injection Molded Plastics Market to Grow With Increasing Demand from Various End-Use Industries

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Injection Molded Plastics Market to Grow With Increasing Demand from Various End-Use Industries , Injection-molded plastics is a manufacturing process that involves injecting molten material into a mould to create a variety of plastic products.

In terms of revenue, the global injection moulded plastics market is expected to surpass US$ 400 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 percent over the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Market Overview:

Injection molding is a manufacturing process used to produce plastic parts by injecting molten material into a mold. It is suitable for mass production of complex shaped products, and takes a large part in the field of plastic processing. Moreover, it is highly efficient and cost-effective manufacturing option. Both thermoplastic and thermosetting injection molded plastics are used to manufacture a wide variety of plastic products, such as toys, medical disposable syringes, construction material, packaging products, electronic appliances, automotive parts, and more. In the construction industry, injection molded plastics can be used to replace a variety of metals, alloys, and other materials to improve insulation, weight, cost effectiveness, UV protection, and waterproofness. Thus, there is an increasing demand for injection molded plastics.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4022

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global injection molded plastics market are DOW Chemicals, BASF, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Saudi basic industries corporation, Ineos oxide, Huntsman Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries, and Du Pont de Nemours & Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing demand for plastic components from various end-use industries is expected to propel growth of the injection molded plastics market during the forecast period. Injection molded plastics are widely used to manufacture various automotive parts to reduce fuel consumption and improve performance. Thus, with the rapid growth of the automotive industry, the demand for plastic components is also increasing with a rapid pace. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian automotive industry is expected to reach US$ 251.4-282.8 billion (Rs.16.16-18.18 trillion) by 2026.

Moreover, innovations in injection molding technologies are expected to augment the growth of the injection molded plastics market. For instance, in January 2022, Ion Beam Applications and Mercury Plastics signed a contract to install an irradiation cross-linking solution using IBA’s Rhodotron technology with Mercury Plastics in Middlefield, USA. The solution will be used to enhance the properties of plastics, leading to several performance improvements, while ultimately providing a clean, safe and environmentally friendly approach.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has had a dual impact on the growth of the injection molded plastics market. The demand for injection molded plastics is increasing in the medical and packaging industries, while supply chain disruptions have reduced the demand for injection molded plastics in the automotive, construction, and electronics industries. However, now, with the gradual easing of restrictions, the aforementioned industries are gaining momentum. For instance, according to IBEF, the Indian auto industry is expected to record strong growth in 2021-22, post recovering from effects of COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The injection molded plastics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing production of plastic to meet growing demand. For instance, in September 2019, Toshiba Corp. planned to expand its assembly capabilities in the U.S. Injection Molding Division of Toshiba Machine to meet the increasing consumer demand for plastics in this region.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the injection molded plastics market owing to the increasing demand for plastic components from various end-use industries, innovation in injection molding technologies, rapid growth of the automotive and construction industry, and rapid growth of the plastic packaging industry in these regions. For instance, the Plastics Export Promotion Council of India, Government of India, unveiled plans to target US$ 25 billion in plastics exports by 2025, while posting a 20% rise in plastics exports between FY21 and FY22.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4022

Injection Molded Plastics Market insights will help businesses in a variety of industries increase their revenue impact:

» Developing a framework for evaluating the appeal of various products, solutions, and technologies in the Injection Molded Plastics Market; assisting stakeholders in identifying key problem areas related to their global Injection Molded Plastics market consolidation strategies; and providing solutions

» Injection Molded Plastics : market supply-side analysis, as well as promising synergies for top players seeking to maintain market leadership.

» The most up-to-date market analysis A Injection Molded Plastics market survey, which covers 20+ countries and key categories and provides an outlook, is also available.

» Insights and forecasts on Injection Molded Plastics market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

➤ What is the economy's response to changes in the value of other businesses?

➤ Who are the current market's major players, and what are their prospects for total sales growth?

➤ What applications do you think will do well in the coming year?

➤ What are the global trends, challenges, and major competitors in the Injection Molded Plastics market?

➤ What are the most important outcomes and consequences of the industry's strengths analysis?

Key Reasons to Purchase the Injection Molded Plastics Market Report :

➸ The report is jam-packed with information, such as market dynamics and future prospects. Quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data are among the segments and sub-segments.

➸ Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the market, can be found at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.

➸ As a result of new developments, strategies, and market share gains by key players, the competitive landscape has shifted dramatically in the last three years.

➸ Companies that provide a variety of services, including financial data, current events, SWOT analyses, and strategy development.

!! 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓 !!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/buynow/4022

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.