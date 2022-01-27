Submit Release
NASDAQ: TLIS Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors with Losses over $150,000 in Talis Biomedical Corporation shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: TLIS shares.

Investors who purchased in excess of $150,000 in shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 8, 2022. Those NASDAQ: TLIS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 7, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Talis Biomedical Corporation. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’s EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

