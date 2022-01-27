3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, Claims Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Printing market size is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research., Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.

It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-sale 3D printing is quite high, and lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing market.

The industry for 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, automotive, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the 3D Printing market and its key segment. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the 3D Printing market and offers revenue estimations in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the 3D Printing industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/144

Technological advancement has led to a lower cost in tools, materials, and technology, which have made manufacturing more feasible. It aids end users to prototype, design, and model structures, which is fostering the growth of the market.

The report gives a comprehensive report offering beneficial data about the competitive landscape of the 3D Printing market and covers key details of the key companies along with their revenue contribution, financial standing, profit margins, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, and other key elements.

The following companies have been profiled in the report:

3D Systems

Stratasys

GE Additive

EOS GmbH

Voxeljet

SLM Solutions

Hewlett Packard

Optomec

Mcor Technologies

Protolabs

Market Segment:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry

To read more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

3D Printing Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Report:

The report covers 3D Printing business overview, product portfolios, market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns

The report covers different business expansion strategies undertaken by prominent players to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape

The report covers an extensive 8-year analysis of the 3D Printing market

Extensive analysis of the key elements like drivers, restraints, limitations, opportunities, and threats

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/144

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or to request the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.