Electrotherapy Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

Rising demand for electrotherapy systems for sports injury and chronic pain and nerve pain management is a key factor boosting growth of the electrotherapy

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- electrotherapy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements of healthcare technologies, rising adoption of electrotherapy units for sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic pain syndrome are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market. Electrotherapy is a painless and non-invasive treatment for pain management. Electrotherapy systems consists of a battery-powered unit attached by wires to electrode pads. For this therapy process, electrode pads are placed on the affected area, and the system delivers small or low-intensity electrical impulses to the skin through electrode pads.

Electrotherapy systems are primarily used for managing chronic and nerve pain, improving blood circulation, restoring range of motion and movement, managing musculoskeletal system conditions, as well as enhancing muscle strength and sensation. Some advanced electrotherapy devices can be worn on back, leg, arm, or elsewhere during daily life activities. Electrical stimulation level of this kind of device is administered through a handheld controller. Demand for electrotherapy for pain management is increasing due to growing awareness regarding adverse effects of pain killer medicines and drugs and rising adoption of electrotherapy systems for pain management resulting from sports injuries.

Key participants in the Electrotherapy market include: Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2018, Omron Healthcare introduced its first-ever TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit, named Avail. This wireless unit manages acute and chronic pain syndrome and can be operated through Omron's mobile application.

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment accounted for significantly high revenue share contribution to the global electrotherapy market in 2020. The segment is also expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation systems are used to treat chronic and nerve pain.

The market in Europe accounted for a robust double-digit revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and rising adoption of electrotherapy treatment for pain management are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report further divides the Electrotherapy market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Electrotherapy market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

