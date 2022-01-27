Coated Fabrics Market To Reach USD 28,050.7 Million By 2027 | Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB,Geo Specialty Chemicals

Coated Fabrics

Coated Fabrics Market is foreseen to grow at a breakneck speed on account of increasing government regulation over vehicle safety amidst rising road accidents

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coated Fabrics Market is foreseen to grow at a breakneck speed on account of increasing government regulation over vehicle safety amidst rising road accidents , Lacquer, varnishes, rubber, and thermoplastic coatings are among the many products used to coat or treat coated fabrics. The pile and smooth fabric are used to make them.

Between 2020 and 2027, the market for coated fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent, surpassing US$ 28,050.7 million.

Overview

There are many different types of fabrics. Some of them have been coated, making them more functional and retaining their added properties. Cotton fabrics are an example of a coated fabric, and they can be made to be waterproof or impermeable. Depending on their type, they may be waterproof or impermeable, but this will depend on their use. These are the most common types of fabrics and the best ones for outdoor activities. Aside from industrial applications, coated fabrics are also used in protective clothing and flexible membranes for civil structures. Other types of fabrics include geo textiles and airbags. Depending on the type of fabric, coated fabrics can be made to be lightweight, durable, and waterproof. Globally, there are several different types of fabric, including nylon, Lycra, and polyester.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global coated fabrics market include Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB, Jiangxi Nancheng Hongdu Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Shenzhen Vtolo Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Drivers

An expanding network of road and rail transportation in parallel to the growing number of commercial and passenger vehicles is expected to augment the growth of the coated fabrics market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the imposition of stringent regulations over the inclusion of airbags in automobiles to ensure the safety of passengers amidst an increasing number of road accidents is expected to further cushion the growth of the coated fabrics market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global coated fabrics market witnessed a steep drop in its progress due to the prevalence of the pandemic. The industrial sector experienced a major fall due to plant closures, whereas the residential sector had a complete reverse scenario as a result of increased indoor activities. On the plus side, as restrictions are eased, the market is anticipated to exceed its pre-pandemic capacity during this projected timeframe.

Key Takeaways

The coated fabrics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 % throughout the forecast period at the helm of increased demand from the textile industry and a flourishing automotive sector. For instance, in January 2022, Acteev and Coalatree announced plans to launch Suray Sun Shirt, an eco-friendly apparel designed to resist body odors and UV rays for outdoor activities, at the 2022 Outdoor Retailer Winter Show.

By expanding the horizons, the Asia Pacific region held top spot with a margin in the global coated fabrics market on the heels of increasing applications of polymer and rubber coated fabrics across the transportation sector and a large consumer base.

In terms of the runner-up position, the North American region is expected to propel the global coated fabrics market due to rising environmental consciousness, the implementation of stringent road safety regulations, and the presence of major electric-vehicle manufacturers.

