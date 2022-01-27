Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market to Garner US$ 10,395.9 Million, with a CAGR of 8.8% by 2027 | Abbott Laboratories,

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Cardiac prosthetic devices are used to replace diseased or damaged natural valves of the heart. These devices increase the survival rate and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The global market for cardiac prosthetic devices is likely to grow in the foreseeable future due to the increasing rate of hypertension. For example, as per a cross-sectional, population-based study, 'Diabetes and Hypertension in India: A National Representative Study of 1.3 Million Adults' published in JAMA Internal Medicine in March 2018, the prevalence of hypertension in India was 25.3% between 2012 and 2014.

Furthermore, the growing rate of older public is likely to help the market growth. For example, as per the US Census Bureau, the US older public is likely to witness 77 million by 2034.

In 2019, North America leads the global cardiac prosthetic devices market considering 37.4% of the value, then Europe and Asia Pacific sequentially.

The size of the global cardiac prosthetic devices market was estimated to be accounted for US$ 5,290.0 Million in 2019 and during estimated period (2020-2027) it is estimated to witness a value of US$ 10,395.9 Million at a CAGR of 8.8%.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

The application of excise duty on medical devices is likely to obstruct the market growth. For example, In the US, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act has resulted in a 2.5% excise duty on all medical devices. Its implementation reduces the profit margins of producers.

Furthermore, many factors like the transplant procedure or risk factors like metabolic syndrome, hypercholesterolemia, smoking, and diabetes are likely to impair the function of artificial valves.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Using a transcatheter aortic valve often causes thrombosis. Market players can focus on understanding the pathological processes and triggering mechanisms associated with thrombosis of such valves.

Furthermore, improvements in prosthetic valve surfaces are also likely to contribute to the growth of the market. In this context, it is important to determine the freezing time of plasma in contact with the biomaterial. This approach can help differentiate between internal and external pathways of coagulation.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

Rising rates of obesity are likely to increase the growth of the global market for cardiac prosthetic devices. For example, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Behavioural Risk Factors Monitoring System, 2018, out of these, 71424.3 thousand people in U.S. are obese.

Government funding for R&D in the treatment of inborn heart disease in children is also likely to help the market growth. For example, the U.S. Department of Defense granted Draper, Boston Children's Hospital, and the Seattle Children's Research Institute a US$ 4.3 million, three-year grant for Research and Development for growth-friendly paediatric heart valves for the treatment of inborn heart disorder in children.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

The key players in the market focus on adopting various marketing strategies to increase their market share. For example, Abiomed, Inc. presented data at the Virtual 2020 Society in May 2020, for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) Scientific Sessions, which reported implant heart pumps in non-emergency percutaneous coronary interventions.

Major players in the market focus on approving and launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For example, for the ENRAPT-US initial feasibility study to evaluate the safety and efficiency of the Mitral Touch System for the treatment of Mitral Deficiency, Miter Medical was approved by the USFDA in November 2019.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market is segmented into:

• Heart Valves

o Mechanical Heart Valves

o Tissue Heart Valves

o Transcatheter Heart Valves

• Pacemaker

o Implantable Pacemaker

o External Pacemaker

On the basis of End-user, the Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market is segmented into:

• Hospital

• Specialty Center

• Others

On the basis of Region, the Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global cardiac prosthetic devices market are 𝗩𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻, 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵, 𝗧𝗧𝗞 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘅, 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗽𝗹𝗰, 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗮, 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗟𝗲𝗽𝘂 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹, 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗰𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀, 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮, 𝗕𝗜𝗢𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗞, 𝗘𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗕𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗔𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗯𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀.

