Event Stream Processing Market 2022 | New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2026

Increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and smart devices, increasing need to analyze large volumes of data from diverse sources drives the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need to analyze large volumes of data from diverse sources to gain real-time insights is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the global event stream processing market. For example, e-commerce retailers are optimizing the online and in-store shopping experience for the customers with the help of sensors that help detect in-store behavior by analyzing streaming data within the store such as inventory, social media chats, and online-shop user profiles to customize and offer personal experience while the purchase decision is underway. However, concerns associated with data security and privacy are expected to hamper the growth of the global event stream processing market. Furthermore, growth in cloud adoption is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the global event stream processing market.

Event streaming processing technology is widely used to analyze huge amount of real-time data owing to its ability to capture, analyze, and respond on a continuous flow of business information. Hence, the global event stream processing market forecasts the growth factors among various industry verticals. For example, with the help of event stream processing, an alert can be sent to the designated user when the temperature has reached the freezing point by querying or analyzing the data streams coming from a temperature sensor.

The global event stream processing market is segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solutions, the market is further sub-segmented into platforms and software tools. By services, the market is further sub-segmented into managed services and professional services. Based on deployment, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. Based on enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Based on application, it is categorized into fraud detection, algorithmic trading, network monitoring, sales and marketing, and predictive maintenance. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunications, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major industry players such as - IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Google LLC, Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), Software AG, Red Hat, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc., Informatica LLC, Salesforce.com, Inc., and WebAction, Inc. (Striim, Inc.)

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

