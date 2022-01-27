Quintessential Care Offers New Wellness and Weight Loss Service
Quintessential Care is a full-service care facility in Chicago’s South Loop offering internal medicine and concierge services.CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintessential Care is pleased to announce they have launched a new 12-week wellness and weight loss management service using the Styku body fat machine. This machine effectively targets pockets of fat and allows individuals to experience their desired weight loss.
Quintessential Care’s 12-week weight loss management program uses evidence-based strategies and intensive training to create new habits towards long-term weight loss.
At Quintessential Care, patients will work with their experienced team to determine the best way to address their weight loss needs; whether individuals want to lose weight to improve their level of fitness or ensure better health. Treatment starts with a full health risk assessment to gauge an individual’s health and determine how much weight they need to lose to be healthy. The team will complete a body shape analysis to identify which areas of the body require treatment, along with a risk analysis. They strive to help individuals reduce their risk of weight-related health problems.
Quintessential Care uses a body fat analysis, fat loss calculator, and caloric expenditure assessment to help their patients achieve their weight loss and health goals. Clients will be able to analyze their fat versus non-fat mass composition compared to the national average, set fat loss goals, and determine the appropriate number of calories to consume to achieve their goals.
Anyone interested in learning about the new wellness and weight loss service can find out more by visiting the Quintessential Care website or by calling 1-312-942-5100.
About Quintessential Care: Quintessential Care is a full-service care facility in Chicago’s South Loop offering internal medicine and concierge services. Their qualified team strives to help patients achieve the optimal level of health and wellness through customized treatment plans. They can help their patients lose weight and improve their overall health.
Company: Quintessential Care
Address: 850 S. Wabash Ave, Suite 210
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60605
Telephone number: 1-312-942-5100
Fax number: 1-312-942-5109
Quintessential Care
Quintessential Care
+1 312-942-5100
email us here