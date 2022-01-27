Bone Regeneration Material Market Future Business Opportunities 2022-2028 | Sigma Graft, NovaBone, B&B Dental

Bone Regeneration Material Market

Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries is an important factor driving growth of the global bone regeneration materials market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Bone Regeneration Material Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Overview:

Among all the biomaterials available for bone regeneration, polyhydroxybutyrates (PHAs) have the most potential to replace bone after degeneration. PHAs have various properties, including osteoinductive/osteoconductive properties and biocompatibility. A biomaterial should have high mechanical properties and be strong enough to absorb the load imposed on it by the surrounding tissues. The compressive strength and elasticity of the biomaterial must be higher than the elasticity of the surrounding tissues. The inherent biomaterial should also promote angiogenesis and vascularization of the graft volume. A major factor driving the growth of bone regeneration material market is the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries worldwide.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing cases of degenerative joint diseases is expected to propel growth of the global bone regeneration material market during the forecast period. The number knee osteoarthritis is increasing across the globe. For instance, according to the Lancet journal, knee osteoarthritis affected around 654.1 million individuals of age 40 years and above and it affected around 86.7 million people of age 20 years and above globally.

However, factors such as risks of graft failure and surgery failure are expected to restrict growth of the global bone regeneration material market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the global bone regeneration material market. Several countries shut down their borders and announced nationwide lockdown to control spread of the virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy all across the world. The lockdown regulations affected production and demand, as well as disrupted supply chains and market distribution. It affected the healthcare sector and decelerated its growth. However, decreasing cases of COVID-19 is expected to hamper growth of the global bone regeneration material market.

Key Takeaways:

The global bone regeneration material market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period due to increasing product launches by market players. For instance, in July 2021, Orthofix Medical Inc. a leading medical device company focused on spine and orthopedics, launched the fiberFUSE Strip in the U.S. The new implant is an advanced demineralized fiber bone-graft solution that contains cancellous bone.

North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global bone regeneration material market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing awareness regarding commercially available innovative products, high healthcare expenditure, and accessible well-established healthcare structure across the region.

Key players functioning in the global bone regeneration material market are Biobank, AlloSource, Stryker Corporation, DePuySynthes, Inc., GeistlichPharma AG, Baxter, Wright Medical Group N.V., Nuvasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, OST Devloppement, Medtronic, TBF Tissue Engineering, and Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

