Sodium Sulfate Market Size To Reach USD 3.63 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Increasing demand for Sodium Sulfate distribution in the online retailing, coupled with high investments in R&D of Sodium Sulfate, are fueling the market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sodium Sulfate Market is forecast to reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium Sulfate, or also known as glauber’s salt, is a colorless sodium salt form of sulfuric acid. Sodium sulfate has almost the same properties as the Sodium Sulfate salt. The sodium sulfate is approved as the food ingredient for dietary supplements by the U.S. Institute of Medicine & European Food Safety Authority and to be used as well as consumed following the preset limit of this material. Sodium sulfate is used in the chemical preparation of sdodium sulfite, pulp, sodium silicate, and enamles among other chemical uses. Sodium sulfate is produced as a by-product in the reaction of sodium salt and sulfuric acid during the formation of hydrochloric acid. The global Sodium Sulfate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for sodium sulfate in the foods & beverages as a dietary supplement, as this chemical compound is an essential element, which provides ample amount of multi-vitamin and minerals in the food items and dietary supplement additives.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to retain its superiority in the overall Sodium Sulfate market. Also, the fastest growth rate has been observed in the Asia Pacific region, owing to an extensive use of Sodium Sulfate in the high growing foods & beverage industries. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

RETORTE GmbH, Jinhua, Ahpstar, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., American Elements, Orffa, II-VI Incorporated, Maruti Chemicals, Merck KGaA, and Lycored Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Sodium Sulfate is broadly used in the glass manufacturing industries as this chemical compound is used to remove the green colored tints from glass. The pinkish pyramidal dianion helps in eliminating the green tint from glass while processing. Hence, this chemical compound is predominantly used in the manufacture of the clear glass used in various end-uses. Rising importance of the glass-based centralized air-conditioned commercial high rise building can be a potential propeller of this market.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the food items, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific continent, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach of the sellers in the areas where the scarcity of the offline vendors is observed. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline store retailing. The online retailing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

North America, with its high demand Sodium Sulfate based dietary supplements, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 5.8% during the forecast period.

As a micronutrient or multivitamin supplier, Sodium Sulfate owns multiple biological functions that includes vitamins accumulation, electron transfer in cell and bloods, body metabolism regulation, reproductive function of both humans and animals, antiaging effects, anti-wrinkle effects, free radical scavenging, and antagonism of toxic elements, among others, are some of the beneficial factors that plays an important role in improvement of the immune system of the body.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Sodium Sulfate market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

Sodium Sulfate Market Segmentation:

Sales Channel Outlook

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Source Outlook

Natural

Synthetic

End-Use Verticals Outlook

Glass Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

