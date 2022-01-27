Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Medtronic Plc.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) refers to the enlargement in part of the aorta, the main blood vessel that delivers blood to the body, which passes through

Overview:

An abdominal aortic aneurysm is a potentially life-threatening blood-filled bulge in the aorta. It occurs in men over 65, but is also common in younger patients with peripheral atherosclerotic vascular disease. Symptoms of an aneurysm may include pain and tenderness in the abdomen, nausea, and fever. The diagnosis of an abdominal aortic aneurysm may be difficult, however, with the right tests, the condition can be detected and treated. Abdominal ultrasound is an effective method of assessing an aneurysm's size. Another diagnostic test for abdominal aortic aneurysm is an abdominal CT angiography. This procedure uses sound waves to create images of the aorta.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing launch of different novel products by key players is expected to propel growth of the global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market during the forecast period. Key players in the market are focusing on approval and launch of novel products for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. For instance, in July 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Breakthrough Device Designation to Endologix LLC, a leading company in the vascular disease treatment, for its ChEVAS (Chimney EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing) system. The System is designed for the endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) sealing.

However, shortage in the availability of certain devices in middle-income countries and complex post-procedure requirements are expected to hinder growth of the global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak affected the global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market negatively. The outbreak of COVID-19 caused several countries to shut down their borders and implement stringent lockdown regulations, which resulted into disrupted manufacturing, supply chain and distribution activities across various industries including medical devices. However, introduction of novel vaccines and decreasing cases of COVID-19 is expected to support growth of the global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, owing to increasing geriatric population driving the number of cases of abdominal aortic aneurysm. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 60 years and above will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030, that is 1 in people globally will be aged 60 years and above by 2030.

North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market during the forecast period. This is attributed to well-established health infrastructure, high presence of market players, and growing cases of atherosclerosis across the region.

Major players operating in the global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market are Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Lombard Medical, Inc., Endologix Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardiatis S.A., AbbVie Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., and Medtronic Plc.

