REPX and WISeKey announce the signing of a strategic partnership

WISeKey’s WISeID Technology selected to Secure the fintech’s Applications for the Sports Fans Ecosystems

LONDON - GENEVA, UK - CH, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reputation Exchange Plc. (“REPX”), a leading electronic payment and digital ecosystem fintech, and WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey“) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, blockchain and IoT company, announce the signing of a strategic partnership.

REPX, through products and a series of technologically advanced applications – all based on registered patents – and an innovative business model, allows sports clubs, entertainment and sports stars, celebrities, influencers, brands and cities with high tourist appeal to have their own personalized prepaid credit card. Along with a special App that allows them to connect with their followers, this innovative product boasts a significant potential increase in fan engagement. Reaching its target of nearly half a billion fans in soccer and sports, REPX has already signed partnerships with 15 top football clubs of international relevance, and they expect to be listed at London Stock Exchange In a couple of weeks.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted: “The collaboration with REPX reinforces our common objectives of providing secured digital identity verification and KYC solutions that keeps fans engaged with their sports teams, celebrities, influencers and brands, through applications and credit cards”.

Francesco De Leo, Director of REPX noted: “We are fully focused on triggering the vast potential of social networks for “blitzscaling” the Fintech market space. We are targeting the followers of top, world-class football clubs with an addressable market of more than 500 million people, across different geographies of the world. We are confident that we have found a great partner in WiseKey, a leading innovator with a track record of being ahead of change. We are just starting to explore the vast potential of enabling a new portfolio of services aimed at protecting the digital identity of our clients and we are expanding our joint efforts into the emerging opportunity for NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), which is becoming a key feature of the new digital world. Speaking of top soccer clubs, for example, digital identity-based NFTs will allow fans to purchase unique and exclusive branded physical items from these clubs, just as we will be able to protect digital assets for our customers in a secure end-to-end process (e.g. from a counterfeiting perspective in fashion). We are entering the age of disruptive innovation that challenges the status-quo across multiple industries: the partnership with WISEKey is a fundamental step to address the challenge of pushing the envelope of financial innovation across a multipolar, multiple-platform, multi-merchant world”.

WISeID is a trusted identity platform and service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP, SSO, MFA and digital certificates for strong authentication.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with Social Media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at www.therepx.com