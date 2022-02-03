Rising from the Underground to the Gilded Halls of Rap: Up-and-Coming Artist D-Meis Releases New Album
Channeling the very ‘Voice of the Streets’, dynamic songwriter D-Meis brings back meaning to the stunning world of RapLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exciting new mix of Rap, D-Meis’ newest release presents to listeners an original set of tracks, blended with magnetic rhythms and compelling themes. Showcasing D-Meis’ song writing and musical prowess, the new album, titled, “Voice of The Streets” presents to listeners a rich and sensory musical experience.
Evoking a distinctly nostalgic ethos, “Voice of The Streets” highlights themes, stories, and narratives that are often underrepresented in the genre, with rising emphasis on rhymes and rhythms. D-Meis’ album, slated for release on February 14, 2022, depicts the raw experiences that one undergoes, and the challenges, hardships, and trials that one faces following their passions.
With relatable songwriting and lyricism, “Voice of The Streets” is bound to strike the right chords and connect hearts and minds, with singles such as “Welcome”, “Do Better”, “Ambitious’ and others.
The stirring new album features the likes of a diverse set of rising contemporary icons in Rap and R&B, including artists such as, The Scholaz, Chozen Ru, and Bobby Gunnz. Produced under the imprint of Hellgang Hitty/ Hitman Beats, “Voice of The Streets” take listeners down a wistful journey of Mid-age Hip Hop, rooted within meaning and substance.
With his unique lyrical energy and a focus on themes that are never delved fully into, D-Meis stands out among his contemporaries, and is one dynamic and promising artist to be watched out.
Stream D-Meis’ exciting new album and follow the artist on social media for updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through email.
ABOUT
An underrated artist in Rap, D-Meis is sculpting his own memorable identity in the world of music. Armed with a mesmerizing musical and lyrical style, D-Meis brings with his craft a unique and soul-stirring flow and rhythmic composition. Always moved by Rap and R&B that goes beyond the bare minimum of catchy beats and tunes, D-Meis deals with a number of pertinent narratives. Looking forward to creating an impressive brand with his music, D-Meis is driven to succeed.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lv.meis.5
Instagram: https://instagram.com/lvmeis?r=nametag
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCoRMjNNOXPAIOuHedydTkiQ
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0DY6LEMLs44Y89gfTg7Bhk?si=AF-tG1VBRn-5Dukjkd7jPw
D-Meis
Nutt West Nation
+1 702-927-8444
yungdmeis@yahoo.com