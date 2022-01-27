Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) market To Grow By US$ 12,849.3 million by the end of 2027 Due To Growing Demand 2027

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2022

Polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids are important dietary fats as well. These acids have numerous health benefits, although it is advisable to obtain the proper balance between them in your diet. Polyunsaturated fatty acids help reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids are effective in reducing multiple markers of inflammation and may be useful in the treatment of patients with inflammation-mediated diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market include, Aker BioMarine AS, BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Enzymotec Ltd., FMC Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Omega Protein Corporation, and Polaris Nutritional Lipids.

Key Market Drivers:

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel growth of the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, around 92.1 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of CVD or the after-effects of stroke.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:35pm CET, 17 January 2022, there have been 326,279,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,536,609 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 17 January 2022, a total of 9,395,059,118 vaccine doses have been administered. Recent studies have found that omega-3 very long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids can block SARS-CoV-2 and protect lung cells. This in turn is expected to boost demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Key Takeaways

Launch of eye supplements is expected to propel growth of the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market. For instance, in October 2019, Bausch + Lomb launched PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula minigel eye vitamins in the U.S.

