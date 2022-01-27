COVID-19: Morocco Records 7,002 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 4.2Mln People Receive Third Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, January 27 - Morocco recorded 7,002 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Wednesday, adding that 8,576 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,647,179 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,061,890, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,269,522 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,114,527 while recoveries increase to 1,042,269, i.e. a recovery rate of 93.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,521), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1,395 ), Fez-Meknes (954), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (919), Marrakech-Safi (681), Souss-Massa (552), Eastern region (283), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (252), Draa-Tafilalet (127), Guelmim-Oued Noun (118), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (116) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (84).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,237 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 36 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (18), Souss-Massa (7), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (4), Marrakech-Safi (3), Fez-Meknes (1), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases has reached 57,021, including 739 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 26 January 2022