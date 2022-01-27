Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency Approves Series of Social and Human Development Projects in Al Quds for One Mln USD

MOROCCO, January 27 - The Bayt Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency approved, on Wednesday, the first part of social and human development projects in Al Quds Asharif under its 2022 annual plan for a total amount of one million dollars, within the framework of the high solicitude of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, for this holy city and its inhabitants.

This first part concerns the social assistance program ($ 400,000) which aims in particular to double the number of orphans taken care of by the Agency, the continuation of support to needy families who receive daily humanitarian assistance, and the allocation of 4,000 complete food packages, which will be distributed in two phases during the next month of Ramadan, said the Agency in a statement.

This funding, added the same source, also concerns the launch of the second phase of the project "Civil Initiatives for a sustainable human development program in Al Quds" for a total amount of 415,000 dollars to finance 10 new projects for the benefit of associations in the holy city in the field of human development, and this after completion by the supervisory committee of the review of files before their submission to the Agency for approval.

In addition, the Agency approved the funding of projects in the fields of arts, heritage and cultural industries to the tune of 150,000 dollars for the benefit of two cultural centers and two associations active in the field of cultural and societal animation in Al-Quds, in addition to supporting the activities of a research center specializing in the Islamic-Christian religious rapprochement and religious, heritage and cultural studies.

The Agency also mobilized 40,000 dollars in the form of scholarships for student researchers specializing in the field of media to conduct research and documentary studies on Al Quds, its history and the various aspects linking Moroccans to this holy city, and this, as part of the first edition of the "Al Quds Asharif" Prize for journalistic excellence for students of the Institute of Information and Communication in Morocco and the master of information at Al Quds University.

MAP 26 January 2022