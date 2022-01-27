Businesses: Government Has Adopted Series of Mechanisms to Facilitate Access to Financing (Minister)

MOROCCO, January 27 - The government has adopted a series of mechanisms to facilitate access to financing for businesses, said Tuesday in Rabat, Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah Alaoui.

Fettah Alaoui, who was responding to a question in the House of Advisors on "facilitating access to finance for businesses and job creation", said that these mechanisms are mainly related to the offer "Damane" (guarantee), strengthening collaborative financing, support for the micro-credit sector, and consolidating its contribution to financial inclusion and support for income-generating activities.

She noted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the most exposed to shocks and economic fluctuations compared to large enterprises and face difficulties in accessing bank financing due to their specificities, the nature of their structuring and their working conditions.

Regarding the reform of the guarantee system, the Minister reported the rationalization of the guarantee offer through the structuring and reduction of the number of products to bring them together in favor of targeted categories, in addition to the revision of the offer of financing and this, to improve its attractiveness to banks and contribute to the strengthening of quasi-equity of SMEs that suffer from a shortage in capital.

She added that companies affected by the crisis of Covid-19 have benefited from guarantee mechanisms such as "Damane Oxygene" which covers 95% of the amount of credit to companies whose cash flow has deteriorated because of the decline in their business, and "Garantie auto-entrepreneurs covid-19" covering 85% of credit granted to auto-entrepreneurs.

Despite the adverse effects of the pandemic on the national economic fabric, the guarantee activities have recorded, during the first nine months of 2021, a remarkable evolution compared to the same period in 2020, she noted.

Meanwhile, Fettah Alaoui said that the intervention of the State in favor of businesses has reached more than 271 thousand credits with funding approaching 45.6 billion dirhams.

MAP 25 January 2022