Recycled Construction Aggregates market exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027) | CMI

Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

Recycled construction aggregates are crushed cement concrete or asphalt pavement obtained from construction debris.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Recycled construction aggregates are crushed cement concrete or asphalt pavement obtained from construction debris. Sand & gravel, asphalt pavement debris, crushed stone, and cement concrete are some of the commonly used recycled construction aggregates. These aggregates are increasingly substituting naturals ones. The environmentally friendly nature of recycling is a key aspect that is cementing the potential of recycled construction aggregates.

Moreover, the concrete industry actively utilizes industrial ecology in the production of modern concrete products due to concrete's inherent inert nature. Recycled construction aggregates can be used for constructing gutters, pavements, etc., as well as they can also be used for building revetments to control soil erosion. The aggregate gives stability, volume, resistance to wear or erosion, and other desired physical properties to the finished product.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global recycled construction aggregates market are Heidelberg Cement AG, CRH Plc, Green Stone Materials, CESPA, CEMEX, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Delta Sand & Gravel Co., Tarmac, Vulcan Materials Company, Aggregate Industries Management, Inc., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Rapid growth of the construction industry and increase in construction activities worldwide is expected to augment the growth of the recycled construction aggregates market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the global construction industry is expected to reach US$ 17.5 trillion by 2030.

Moreover, increasing demand for environment friendly and recycled construction materials is expected to augment the growth of the recycled construction aggregates market. For instance, in June 2021, LafargeHolcim announced the launch of Aggneo, a recycled aggregate recycled from demolition-sourced concrete. Besides reducing waste, the product also lowers the carbon footprint of delivery by 66%, according to the company.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

In today's globalized world, there is hardly any place/sector that has remained unaffected by the severity of the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the construction sector, which is sensitive to economic cycles. The industry is being challenged by many obstacles regarding availability of resources, contractual obligations, health and safety measures, deliverables, and project delays or cancellations. This in turn is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The recycled construction aggregates market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period due to increasing number of large-scale infrastructural activities around the world. For instance, in Union Budget 2021, the Government of India has given a massive push to the infrastructure sector by allocating US$ 32.02 billion to enhance the transport infrastructure.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the recycled construction aggregates market owing to the increasing demand for environment friendly and recycled construction materials, rising number of construction and infrastructural activities, and rapid growth of the construction industry in these regions. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become the third largest construction market in the world by 2025. India China, and the U.S. are expected to account for almost 60% of all global growth in the sector by 2025.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market, By Product Type:

•Crushed Stone

•Sand & Gravel

•Cement Concrete

•Other Aggregates

Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market, By Application:

•Соmmеrсіаl

•Rеѕіdеntіаl

•Іnduѕtrіаl

•Іnfrаѕtruсturе

About Coherent Market Insights:

