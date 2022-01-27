Cloud Gaming Market and Cloud Security Gateway Market Size 2022, Industry Share, Regional Demand and Revenue Growth with Global Key Players Analysis

Cloud Gaming Market and Cloud Security Gateway Market report offers a comprehensive study of all the segments and shares information regarding the market development by size, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges in key regions

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud gaming market is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of smartphones. The GSMAi Report, for instance, declared that by 2025, around 80% of people will gain access to smartphones, while in 2019 there were approximately 5.2 billion smartphone connections worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Cloud Gaming Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 169.2 million in 2021 to USD 1,861.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 40.9% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 121.2 million in 2020.

A list of renowned cloud gaming companies operating in the global market:

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

NVIDIA Corporation (California, United States)

Ubitus Inc. (Tokyo, Japan,)

Vortex (RemoteMyApp Sp. z o.o.) (Wisconsin, United States)

Google Inc. (California, United States.)

Amazon Inc. (Washington, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Tencent (Shenzhen, China)

Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Blacknut (Paris)

Playkey (Massachusetts, United States)

Loudplay (Dublin, Ireland)

Apple, Inc. (California, United States)

Electronic Arts, Inc. (California, United States)

Hatch Entertainment (Finland)

Jump Gaming Inc. (California, United States)

COVID-19 Pandemic: Demand to Surge Backed by Lockdown & Work-from-home Measures

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted supply chain units and manufacturing facilities of various industries across the globe. This has further affected the smooth supply of numerous hardware devices, such as consoles, laptops, smartphones, personal computers, and smart TVs. But, lockdown measures and work-from-home measures by government bodies have surged the demand for cloud-based gaming and digital entertainment services. These factors are set to propel growth of the market amid the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Provide Superior Gaming Quality with 5G will Bolster Growth

Several companies present in the market are currently striving to provide innovative and immersive gaming experiences to users. They are looking forward to lower costs and technological barriers for attracting more gamers across the globe. To do so, they are trying to attain low latency in gaming services. Cloud gaming is nowadays offering an excellent gaming experience because of the emergence of 5G technology. In October 2020, for instance, Wipro reported that several gamers are planning to spend more and switch to the 5G network for gaining a high-quality gaming experience. However, in some countries, the bandwidth and Internet connection required for these types of games may not be available. It is expected to hinder the cloud gaming market growth in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

The report has been covered different elements that shows growth and market size by geographically. Also provide sales and revenue for forecast period for 2021-2027

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN) North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK and Italy) Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Regional Insights-

Rising Investment in Telecom and 5G in China to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

Geographically, Asia Pacific procured USD 45.2 million in 2020 in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forthcoming years because of the high demand for gaming content, especially in South Korea, India, Japan, and China. China is anticipated to be the major contributor because of the increasing investment in 5G infrastructure and telecom. In Europe, the spurring number of acquisitions, collaborations, and investments in this industry would bolster growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Launches and Partnerships to Intensify Competition

The global market contains numerous players that are constantly striving to gain a competitive edge by engaging in collaborations and partnerships with local or renowned organizations. Some of the others are also investing huge sums in unique games. Below are the two industry developments:

September 2020 : Microsoft Corp's Xbox is planning to launch a new beta version of its cloud gaming service on Apple Inc.’s iPads & iPhones and Windows 10 PC’s web browsers. It will help users to play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles.

: Microsoft Corp's Xbox is planning to launch a new beta version of its cloud gaming service on Apple Inc.’s iPads & iPhones and Windows 10 PC’s web browsers. It will help users to play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles. April 2020: Electronic Arts Inc. partnered up with Google to introduce five novel EA games on the latter’s cloud gaming platform, Stadia. By the end of the year, the company will launch Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ on this platform.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Cloud Gaming Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Part II: Cloud Security Gateway Market





The global cloud security gateway market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing cyber-attacks during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “ Cloud Security Gateway Market , 2021-2028.” Many businesses can see the advantages of cloud-delivered security over on-premise systems. High reliability, high performance, and higher productivity are just a few advantages of cloud security. As a result, new gateway security rollouts are anticipated to be cloud-based. For instance, in June 2021, for the third year in a row, McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity business, voted the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Secure Web Gateways (SWGs) 2021. McAfee's Secure Web Gateway (SWG) technology, which is a key part of McAfee's secure access service edge (SASE) offering, received the award based on user comments and ratings.

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruption to Hamper Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on practically every industry in the world. Furthermore, the supply chain for electronic components and network devices has been interrupted as a result of lockdown laws being enforced and limits on the flow of non-essential commodities and resources in several nations. There are significant signs that the current drop in demand for technology and digital solutions is only a temporary occurrence. Everyone is compelled to accept new technology and learn about its advantages. Additional investments in digital infrastructure is likely to support the development of the market.

Segments-

By type, the market is segmented into web security, email security, encryption, application security, network security, and others. On the basis of deployment, the market is segregated into on-premises, and cloud. On the basis of Industry, the market is categorized into healthcare, retail, automotive, BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, government, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The report for cloud security gateway provides an analytical portrayal of the worldwide security gateway industry and current trends and future projections to identify potential investment areas. It includes a complete analysis of the worldwide security gateway market share and information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report consists of a full market analysis of security gateways based on competitive intensity and how the competition will evolve in the future years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption for Real-Time Traffic to Stimulate Growth

During the projected period, the worldwide cloud security gateway market growth is expected to grow due to rising real-time usage. Web traffic is inspected in real-time by a secure web gateway. It checks content for compliance with corporate policies and ensures that any unsuitable content or violation of company policies is blocked. It also allows organizations to enforce standard security policy frameworks and build policies that are tailored to their value proposition or internal controls, making it one of the primary driving forces in the security gateway market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Digitization and Cloud Computing to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global cloud security gateway market share during the forecast period. Cloud computing is becoming increasingly popular in the United States and is anticipated to gain traction as cloud-based services grow. According to a Gartner report, cloud-based services will contribute 14 percent of IT expenditure by 2022, which will probably boost the use of cloud security gateways in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific region is seeing a rapid growth of industries and businesses. Because of its high competencies, the region's companies are rapidly implementing cloud-based services. With Alibaba's cloud supremacy and Tencent's cloud presence, China is projected to be a leader in the adoption of cloud-based services.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership to Strengthen its Market Position

The application gateway sector is more prone to fracturing due to the presence of both existing and new enterprises operating in the market. Customers have preferred well-known companies since their solutions may require customization based on customer needs while still retaining performance. The corporation is expected to command the largest global market share.

Industry Development-

July 2020: Forcepoint has released a cloud-native dynamic edge protection suit to ensure company security when employees work from home. Cloud security gateway and private access features are included in the suite design.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Cloud Security Gateway:

FireLayers

Fortinet

Cisco System

Huawei Technologies

Bitglass Inc.

Perspecsys

Oracle Corporation

McAfee

Checkpoint System

Managed Methods

Nevales

Palo Alto Networks

