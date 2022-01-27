Suphur Coated Urea market to Grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027 | Agrium Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd.,

Suphur Coated Urea Market

Sulphur Coated Urea (SC-U) is a highly effective and convenient liquid fertilizer.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Sulphur Coated Urea (SC-U) is a highly effective and convenient liquid fertilizer. It is used to grow crops in soils with poor soil quality. It is a highly efficient and effective fertilizer, and is also an economical and environmentally friendly option. Sulphur-coated urea is a good choice for organic gardening. It is also suitable for vegetable and fruit farming. This product is widely used in the food processing and agriculture industries. Sulphur-coated urea is a highly volatile chemical, so it is easy to leach from soil. Fortunately, sulphur-coated urea can be absorbed into soil by plants. This reduces the risk of soil compaction and increases the speed of the fertilizer's release from the soil. In addition, the sulphur component makes the urea more resistant to dehydration.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global sulphur coated urea market include Andersons Inc., Syngenta AG., J. R. Simplot Company, Agrium Inc., Harrell’s LLC, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Yara International ASA, and Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Request For Sample Copy : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3916

The increasing use of non-soluble chemicals in fertilizers across the agricultural sector, combined with a growing proclivity for eutrophication, is expected to drive the growth of the sulphur coated urea market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the growing popularity of horticulture and urban farming practices is expected to boost the growth of the sulphur coated urea market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has created a serious dent in the progress of the global sulphur coated urea market. While the high demand for organic products in the wake of the virus was a plus, a crisis-fueled gap in the supply chain has held the market’s potential back.

Key Takeaways

The sulphur coated urea market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the agricultural sector in parallel to the growing demand for sustainable farming techniques. For instance, in April 2021, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs announced the development of a new facility with a capacity of producing 1.27 million tons of urea annually using coal gasification technology.

Across the geographical horizons, the Asia Pacific region is at the pole position in the global sulphur coated urea market on the heels of rising exports from China, high cultivation in Southeast Asia, and increasing government support.

In the runner-up spot, the North American region is viewed as a future ace in the global sulphur coated urea market on account of robust production capacities for compost generation, growing adoption in food processing applications, and increasing availability at supermarkets.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭

Buy Now and Get Exclusive Discount of 30% : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3916

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Sulphur Coated Urea Market, By Product Type:

•Wax Sulphur Coated Urea

•Polymer Sulphur Coated Urea

Global Sulphur Coated Urea Market, By Application:

•Agriculture

•Golf Courses

•Professional Lawn Care & Turf

•Others

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.