Governor Newsom Announces Reward for Unsolved Murder in Los Angeles 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the availability of a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Tioni Theus.

On January 8, 2022, 16-year-old Tioni Theus was found dead along the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. She had been fatally shot by an unknown assailant or assailants. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact the CHP at 323-644-9550.

Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward. Public assistance is vital to law enforcement, and rewards may encourage the public cooperation needed to apprehend those who have committed serious offenses.

More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here.

