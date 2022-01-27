Log Management Market 2022 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

log management market

The log management market study report is segmented into component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in sophistication of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) drive the demand for log management solutions among various industries, proliferation of cloud-based log management platforms; that increase availability of computer-generated log data accessible to IT engineers, developers, and business analysis on-demand, and increase in number of networks and IoT devices is expected to boost the log management market growth. However, unavailability of open-source log management solutions hampers the growth of the log management market. Furthermore, responsive log management solutions with artificial intelligence and analytical advantages or features are expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for the log management market.

The key players profiled in the log management market analysis are Alert Logic, Inc., AT&T Cybersecurity (Alienvault), Blackstratus, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Intel Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., Sematext Group, SolarWinds, Inc. (Loggly), Splunk, Inc., and Veriato, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Current and future log management market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global log management market share along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global log management industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018–2026 provided to determine the market potential.

