Joe Blessett v. Texas Office of the Attorney General No. 21-999. U.S. Supreme Court

JOE BLESSETT ®

Joe Blessett is in the U.S. Supreme Court asking to strike down the immunity of the Texas Title IV-D program, associated with the overreach of its powers

A man cannot be bound to a contract that he has not made or authorized. Free consent is an indispensable element in making valid contracts." "He owes nothing" to the public” — Quoting Dred Scott v. Sanford, 60 U.S. 393 (1857)