Team Collaboration Software Market to Reach USD 40.79 Billion by 2028; Trend of BYOD among Small & Medium-sized Companies to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in Team Collaboration Software Market Report Are- Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), TeamViewer GmbH (Göppingen, Germany), Slack Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.), Trello (Atlassian Corporation Plc) (Sydney, Australia), Cisco System, Inc. (California, U.S.), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (California, U.S.), LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), nTask (California, U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global team collaboration software market size was USD 15.25 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 17.15 billion in 2021 to USD 40.79 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.2% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Team Collaboration Market, 2021-2028.”

Based on the research conducted by our expert analysts, the increasing trend among companies regarding accepting intelligent meeting solutions for remote working offers thrilling business growth opportunities. Modern and creative technology makes unified merger among employees effortless and more lucrative, kindles innovation, and offers companies a competitive advantage.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/team-collaboration-software-market-101327

Team Collaboration Software to Enable Remote Work and Video Conferencing during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Team Collaboration Software Market outbreak of COVID-19 provoked several businesses to take significance in reviewing their IT tactics. A huge number of companies have executed work from home programs for their workers in order to fight against the danger of coronavirus. Business trips are being terminated and organizations are progressively desiring audio and video conferences and other platforms for data sharing.

Report Coverage

The Team Collaboration Software Market report highlights leading regions across the world to offer a better understanding of the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies deployed at a rapid pace at the global level. The report examines various paradigm shifts associated with the transformation of software. It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader gain in-depth knowledge about this market.

Segmentation

On the basis of components, the global market has been segregated into solutions and services.

In terms of deployment, the Team Collaboration Software Market is classified into cloud and on-premises.

By enterprise size, the global market is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs.

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, travel and transportation, education, and others. The IT and telecommunications segment had the largest market share in 2020. The segment covers the team collaboration software adopted by IT and telecom companies.

Geographically, the market is branched across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Team Collaboration Software Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/team-collaboration-software-market-101327

Drivers & Restraints

Implementation of Collaboration Software among Businesses to Spur Growth

Progressive technologies are conducting a vital role in empowering businesses to form an environment that would motivate employees to achieve business goals with creativity to develop lasting economic values. Digital transformation produces novel product and service potentials that would empower businesses to raise sales significantly and reduce costs by attaining advanced performance.

Regional Analysis

North America held maximum team collaboration software market share in 2020. The growth of the region is majorly owing to technological progressions and sturdy fiscal growth. Organizations in the region are demonstrating lucrative growth in the acceptance of collaboration and enterprise communications tools for internal team communications and for proficiently carrying out project events.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the quickest growing region in the global market in terms of CAGR. The growth is primarily accredited to the rising investments in advanced technology, obtainability of cloud service suppliers, and large number of smartphone users in the region.

Europe is projected to dominate the global market and is set to inflate by displaying an incomparable CAGR by 2028.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/team-collaboration-software-market-101327

Competitive Landscape

Attainments Commenced by Significant Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the Team Collaboration Software Market incessantly opt for effective tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global team collaboration software market growth of the product with tackling least possible obstacles. One such proficient strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the companies.

Industry Development

December 2020: Adobe Inc., is a global technology company attained Workfront, which is a software company that offers web-based work management software. Through this procurement, the companies are intending to offer a group of team management, merger, and planning support solutions.

Companies Covered in Team Collaboration Software Market Report:

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

TeamViewer GmbH (Göppingen, Germany)

Slack Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Trello (Atlassian Corporation Plc) (Sydney, Australia)

Cisco System, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (California, U.S.)

LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

nTask (California, U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

AT&T, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Buy – Now Team Collaboration Software Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101327

Major Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Cryptocurrency Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data available in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued…!

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/team-collaboration-software-market-101327

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Work Order Management, Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Service Contract Management, Reporting & Analytics), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Size Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Heavy Equipment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cyber Insurance Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Insurance Type (Standalone and Tailored), By Coverage Type (First-Party, Liability Coverage) By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By End User (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Supply Chain Analytic Applications, CRM Analytic Applications, Financial Performance, and Strategy Management, Production Planning Analytic Operations, and Others), By End-use Industry (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Linux Operating System Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers, and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

You can also contact us/follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/