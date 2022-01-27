Medical Imaging Workstations Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Reports And Data

Growing preference for digital platforms, rising prevalence of various diseases, and increasing adoption of medical imaging workstations are key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical imaging workstations market size is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing adoption of medical imaging workstations and rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular disorders are a few key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Medical imaging workstations have become an important part of diagnostic centers and healthcare systems in recent years. These systems have inbuilt software which automates the entire process and helps in diagnosing various types of diseases and reducing manual workflow. Technological developments in medical imaging systems, such as 3D and 4D, have increased demand for medical imaging workstations globally. Increasing investments by market players and governments to support product development, commercialization of products, and growing inclination toward digital platforms are some key factors boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenarios for preventive diagnosis and increasing number of outpatient and ambulatory imaging facilities are further boosting market growth. Besides, various market players are investing in R&D activities to develop and launch advanced products and strengthen their market position, which is expected to create new growth opportunities.

However, dearth of skilled professionals, lack of awareness about these medical imaging workstations, and high costs of procedure are some key restraints expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Some key highlights in the report:

• Among component segments, the display units segment is expected to account for fastest revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Fast revenue growth is attributed to rapid adoption of medical display units towing to its enhanced ability to provide better display systems.

• Based on usage mode, the thin client workstations segment is expected to account for substantial revenue growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing need for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases and easy setup.

• Among the application segments, the advanced imaging segment is projected to account for large market share between 2021 and 2028 due to several benefits offered by these systems such as high quality of images and low possibilities of duplicate imaging.

• North America is expected to dominate other regional markets in the global medical imaging workstations market during the forecast period. Factors, such as availability of high funds for research and development activities, increasing investments by private and public sectors, and presence of robust market players, are fueling market growth in this region.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period which is attributable to factors including growing demand for advanced imaging, high investments by market players and government for R&D activities, and increasing cases of chronic disorders considering large population pool.

• General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Accuray Incorporated (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Ampronix (US), Medicor Imaging (US), NGI Group (France), Alma IT Systems (Spain), and Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands) are the major players operating in the global medical imaging workstations market.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global medical imaging workstations market based on Modality, Component, Usage Mode, Application, Clinical Specialty, and Region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Computed Tomography (CT)

• Ultrasound

• Mammography

• Other Modalities

o X-ray

o Angiography

o Radiotherapy

o Nuclear Imaging Systems

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Visualization Software

• Display Units

• Display Controller Cards

• Central Processing Units

Usage Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Thin Client Workstations

• Thick Client Workstations

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Diagnostic Imaging

• Clinical Review

• Advanced Imaging

Clinical Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• General Imaging/Radiology

• Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Orthopedics

• Mammography

• Urology

• Other Clinical Specialties

o Hepatology

o Neurology

o Dentistry

o Bariatric Surgery

o Respiratory Care

o Emergency Care

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Medical Imaging Workstations Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report.

