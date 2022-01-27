TAIWAN, January 27 - Vice President Lai arrives in Honduras for presidential inauguration

The delegation led by Vice President Lai Ching-te to attend the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived at Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras on the afternoon of January 26 local time (morning of January 27 Taipei time) after a flight of more than six hours.

After the delegation's charter flight had landed, Ambassador to Honduras Diego Wen (溫曜禎) and Honduran Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ramón Valladares, boarded the plane to welcome Vice President Lai, while Honduran Vice President María Antonia Rivera and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs José Isaías Barahona shared a warm greeting with him as he disembarked from the flight. Vice President Lai then received military honors as he proceeded along a red carpet, and ascended a dais to wave to the crowd that had gathered to greet the delegation.

Vice President Lai then proceeded to his hotel, where he delivered friendly greetings to our overseas community members who had come out to welcome him.