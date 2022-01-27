Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun/Knife): 1100 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun/Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and a knife and demanded US currency. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###