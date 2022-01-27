Creatinine Measurement Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare approaches is driving the revenue growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global creatinine measurement market size is expected to reach USD 841.01 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market revenue growth is attributed to rising prevalence of renal disorders, especially in developing countries, and rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare approaches globally. Additionally, growing advancements in technology and rising emergence of monitoring technologies are some of the other factors expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the global creatinine measurement market during the forecast period.

Creatinine is basically a synthesized blood chemical waste product, which passes through kidneys to be filtered and gets eliminated through urine. More precisely, it is an endogenous by-product of muscle metabolism. The creatinine test is conducted to measure the glomerular filtration rate of the kidney. For measuring creatinine concentration in various biological samples, direct and automation-ready procedures are gaining popularity nowadays in the field of drug discovery and research. Therefore, the demand for measuring creatinine in order to diagnose chronic kidney diseases is increasing significantly, which is another factor supporting the revenue growth of the market.

However, lack of predictive value obtained by creatinine measurement techniques and rising preference of medical professionals in novel renal dysfunction biomarkers are a few factors predicted to restrict the revenue growth of the market to a certain extent.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Creatinine Measurement market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings in the report

• Jaffe’s kinetic method segment is expected to register largest revenue share in the creatinine measurement market during the forecast period, due to its ability of creatinine measurement in a wide range of clinical samples.

• The blood sample segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the creatinine measurement market in 2020 owing to enhanced accuracy and low risk of contamination.

• Hospitals segment is predicted to occupy fastest revenue CAGR in the global market going ahead. The segment’s revenue growth is attributed to rising prevalence of kidney diseases. Furthermore, rising patient’s preference toward hospitals settings for treatment and disease detection is also promoting the revenue growth of this segment.

• North American market revenue is expected to register fastest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of kidney disorders in the region, high availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure combined with growing healthcare expenditure.

• Leading companies operating in the market are F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Randox Laboratories (UK), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pointe Scientific (U.S.), Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Diazyme Laboratories (U.S.), Sentinel Ch. Spa. (Italy), and Dialab GmbH (Vienna).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global creatinine measurement market on the basis of product, test type, sample, end user, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Jaffe’s kinetic method

• Enzymatic method

Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Blood/serum

• Urine

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Reagents

• Kits

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

•

The report further segments the global Creatinine Measurement market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

