E-Sports Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

E-Sports Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s E-Sports Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘E-Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the e-sports market size is expected grow from $1.20 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The esports market is expected to reach $2.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.1%. The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of esports contribute to the growth of the esports market.

Want to learn more on the e-sports market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3079&type=smp

The esports market consists of sales of esports and related services. Esports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.

Global E-Sports Market Trends

Esports companies are investing in innovative new esports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

Global E-Sports Market Segments

The global esports market is segmented:

By Game: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real Time Strategy, First Person Shooter, Fighting and Sports

By Platform: PC, Console, Mobile, Others

By Revenue Source: Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise and Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights

By Geography: The global e-sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global e-sports market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-sports-global-market-report

E-Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides e-sports market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global e-sports market, e-sports global market share, e-sports global market segments and geographies, e-sports global market players, e-sports global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The e-sports market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s E-Sports Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios, Nintendo, FACEIT, CJ Corporation, Kabam, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, GungHo Online Entertainment, Riot Games Inc., Epic Games, Alisports, Total Entertainment Network, King Digital Entertainment PLC, Zynga Inc., Gamevil Inc., Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Echo Fox, Fnatic, Gen.G Esports, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports and Immortals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/participatory-sports-global-market-report

Recreation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreation-global-market-report

E-Sports Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-sports-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/