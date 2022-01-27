A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Stephen Davis, #170928

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Stephen Davis, #170928. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than February 4, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Stephen Davis is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed-Habitual 2nd. Stephen Davis was sentenced on September 1, 1987 out of St. Clair County.

Adrianne Van Langevelde, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.