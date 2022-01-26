WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 346.01 (2); and to create 343.32 (2) (bu), 346.575, 346.60 (6) and 349.107 of the statutes; Relating to: the use of automated speed enforcement systems and traffic control photographic systems in a first class city and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb741
You just read:
SB741 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-26
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.