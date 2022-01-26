AB691 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a); and to create 73.03 (75), 102.07 (8) (bs), 104.01 (5k), 104.013, 108.02 (12) (cm), 109.01 (2m) and 109.013 of the statutes; Relating to: classification of motor vehicle operators as independent contractors or employees.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.