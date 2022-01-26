AB691 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a); and to create 73.03 (75), 102.07 (8) (bs), 104.01 (5k), 104.013, 108.02 (12) (cm), 109.01 (2m) and 109.013 of the statutes; Relating to: classification of motor vehicle operators as independent contractors or employees.