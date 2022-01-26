SB256 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 48.78 (2) (a) and 938.78 (2) (a); and to create 48.38 (5) (dm), 48.38 (5m) (dm), 938.38 (5) (dm) and 938.38 (5m) (dm) of the statutes; Relating to: providing permanency plan and comments to out-of-home care providers in advance of a permanency plan review or hearing. (FE)