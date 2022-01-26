New affordable homes underway for seniors in Comox

CANADA, January 26 - Seniors and people living with disabilities will soon have access to more than 50 new affordable rental homes in Comox, with construction underway on a three-storey apartment building.

“These new homes will give more seniors and people with disabilities in Comox an affordable place to call home so they can live independently and stay connected to their community,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA, Courtenay-Comox. “Thank you to the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society for working with the Province to bring these much-needed homes to our community.”

Located at 1582 Balmoral Ave., the project will have 52 one-bedroom homes that meet adaptable housing standards, allowing residents to live more independently. An aging 16-unit townhouse complex on the site was demolished in January 2022 to make way for the new, larger building.

“Seniors deserve quality, affordable homes so they can age in place, close to friends and loved ones,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “This project is another example of how our government is working in partnership to build the affordable homes that people need throughout the province.”

The project will be named Cypress Gardens and be operated by the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society.

“On behalf of our staff, board of directors and volunteers, we are ecstatic to see the Cypress Gardens project getting underway,” said Ann Janssen, executive director, Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society. “The support from the Town of Comox, the community and the Lions Club of the Comox Valley has been overwhelming. Once completed, Cypress Gardens will help 52 more seniors and persons with disabilities move into housing they can afford and toward economic stability.”

Half of the units will have rent geared to income, where rent is 30% of the tenant’s income. Some of the units will be rented to seniors with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance, or a senior’s pension. Others will be at or below-market rent.

“The Town of Comox and council are incredibly proud to be collaborating with the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society on such an important project,” said Russ Arnott, mayor, Town of Comox. “Cypress Gardens represents a positive step forward in ensuring seniors and persons with disabilities are supported and valued within the community.”

The Province is providing approximately $5.2 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide approximately $161,000 in annual operating funding. The Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society provided the land.

The building is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 30,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 235 homes in the Comox Valley.

Quick Facts:

The Community Housing Fund (CHF) is an investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for low- and moderate-income families and individuals over 10 years.

More than 8,800 of these homes are open, under construction or in development.

The CHF supports mixed-income buildings where: 50% of the units are for households with annual incomes as much as $64,000; 30% of the units are for households with incomes as much as $74,000; and 20% of the units are for households with very low incomes, including those on income or disability assistance.



Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/