Genito-Urinary Drug Industry Players Invest In Development Of New Class Drugs

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genito-urinary drugs market insights include pharmaceutical companies investing in development of new class drugs for treating overactive bladders (OAB). Earlier anti-muscarinic agents have been used for the treatment of OAB. Going forward, the market is expected to be driven by a new class of drug known as beta-3 adrenergic agonists that has been increasingly used to treat OAB. Beta-3 adrenergic agonists are drugs which cause the bladder muscles to relax without causing side effects such as dry mouth. For instance, In GEMTESA's new drug application (NDA) was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it was accepted for review in March 2020. GEMTESA ® is a beta-3 adrenergic agonist used to treat overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.

The main types of genito-urinary drugs are hormonal contraceptives, drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for infertility, drugs for erectile dysfunction, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, drugs for infections and others, drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and diuretics. Hormonal contraceptives are medications or devices that reduce the likelihood of becoming pregnant. The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs. The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, and others.

The global genito-urinary drugs market size is expected to grow from $40.40 billion in 2021 to $42.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Genito-urinary drugs market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market. The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period. According to the WHO, by 2030, one in every six people on the planet will be 60 or older. The proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.2 billion by 2050. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This has led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting market growth during this period.

Major players covered in the global genito-urinary drug industry are Sanofi S.A, GlaxosmithKline, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Reckitt, Benckiser Group plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA and Daiichi Sankyo Company.

TBRC’s global genito-urinary drugs industry analysis report is segmented by type into hormonal contraceptives, drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for infertility, drugs for erectile dysfunction, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, drugs for infections and others, drugs for hormonal replacement therapy, diuretics, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hormonal Contraceptives, Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy, Drugs For Infertility, Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction, Drugs For Urinary Incontinence And Overactive Bladder, Drugs For Infections And Others, Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy, Diuretics), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs)

