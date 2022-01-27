Herbicide Market Size Growth Share Volume Competitive Insights | Industry Trends Analysis Report 2022-2028
Global Herbicide Market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028
North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to be the quickest developing regions overall global Herbicides market throughout the forecast period 2022-2028
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the Herbicide Market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The rising food demand due to the growing world population has been performing as one of the chief macro aspects driving herbicides demand.
Herbicides Market research report gives a comprehensive estimation of the market. The study provides a complete analysis of important segments, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, competitive landscape, and key factors that are playing a crucial place in the global market.
Detailed Segmentation of the Global Herbicide Market:
The herbicide Market is segmented By Selectivity, By Product Type, By Time of Application, and By Crop Type. By Selectivity (Selective Herbicides, Non-Selective Herbicides), By Product Type (Glyphosate, Acetochlor, 2,4-D, Atrazine, Dicamba, Others), By Time of Application (Pre-Plantation, Pre-Emergent, Post Emergent), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others).
Global Herbicide Market Growth Drivers:
The main focus of accepting herbicides is to do better agricultural productivity by killing harmful herbs and weeds in the plantation. Therefore, the rising demand for heavy agricultural productivity to reach the demand for global food mainly pushed the herbicides market.
Additionally, the increase in population and growth in disposable income of a growing region such as Asia-Pacific has grown the demand for the herbicides market. However, the hazards linked with synthetic herbicides lead to strict rules and regulations on the use of herbicides, which mostly hinder the herbicide's market growth.
The global herbicide market is predictable to produce a stable growth rate throughout the forecast period as the majority of the driving and restraining forces would have continued results over the global market. Reduce in labors strength; following an increase in the cost of the laborers, and lack of arable lands are the main factors that make the growth of the herbicides market.
Global Herbicide Market Challenges and Restraints:
There are a few restraints and challenges met that will hamper the global market growth. The elements such as the use of herbicides spoil the air that we breathe as well as the drinking water is estimated to slow growth during the forecast period. In addition, the carcinogenic nature of certain active ingredients and herbicide rest are hindering the growth of the market. Additional, tough approval methods and the lack of standards and protocols are the possible restraints hindering the overall growth of the global herbicides market. However, the increase in the agricultural industry in growing regions, and enhancement of novel formulations give positive growth opportunities.
Geographical Classification:
The Global Market is classified into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the world.
North America Region Leading the Global Herbicides Market:
North America is and will remain to be the leading consumer of herbicides till 2028 because of the trend of early acceptance of tools in the developed countries of the region. Considering this North American herbicides share predictable growth during the forecast period. In addition, North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to be the quickest developing markets at a CAGR of 4.2% and 6.9%, accordingly throughout the forecast period 2022-2028.
Asia Pacific Region Hold the large Global Market Share:
Asia-Pacific grasps the biggest market share. India and China are leading countries in the form of an increase in population in the Asia Pacific region.
Major Vendors Playing Key Role in the Global Herbicides Industry:
Some of the key companies profiled in the global market report are; Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Agrosciences, Atanor SCA, FMC Corporation, Nufarm, Arysta Lifesciences, Sumitomo Chemical, Nissan Chemical, and Other major companies.
